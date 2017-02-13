Eagles share stories on how they’re celebrating Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is upon us at FGCU, and many Eagles have their days already planned out.

Diana Sanon, a senior, plans on making the best out of her and her valentine’s time together.

“I’m going to make her breakfast and go to dinner later on that evening when she gets out of practice,” Sanon said. “Oh, and exchange gifts, of course.”

Sanon and her valentine, FGCU women’s basketball player China Dow, have little time to spend together due to their conflicting work and practice schedules, but they don’t plan on letting that ruin their day.

“My boyfriend’s birthday is on Valentine’s Day, so I love the holiday,” senior Renata Shrayber said. “I’ll just spend it with him watching movies and cooking. I’ve always loved the holiday because there are more chances to spread the love to everyone, not just your significant other.”

Some Eagles are finding themselves without a valentine this year, but many see this day as just any other.

“I’m not doing anything this year,” junior Manessa Abraham said. “I have class then my art group, and then, I’ll be home.”

Abraham is a full-time student at the Bower School of Music as well as a part-time retail associate, so she rarely has time to think about relationships.

“I mean, sometimes it’s sad that I don’t have anyone, but my parents give me stuff,” Abraham said. “I always get chocolates from them.”

Other Eagles are planning on spending the night with themselves, hoping to stay away from couples.

“I ordered a box of chocolates online,” junior Nick Michel said. “And, I’m planning out a long night of Netflix and loneliness.”

For those Eagles who are looking for something to do with their valentine, the Dominican Republic Outreach Program (aka D.R.O.P.) is hosting a “Date Night for a Dollar” raffle.

Students can buy a $1 ticket for the chance to win a giant teddy bear with candy, two movie tickets and $25 Moe’s bucks or a $25 gift card to BRAVO Cucina Italiana in Naples while also receiving candy.

Students can buy tickets during tabling Feb. 9 by Reed Hall, Feb. 12 by Griffin Hall and Feb. 14 on the Library Lawn.

Programming Board will also be hosting a Valentine’s Day themed event, “Love on the Lawn,” which takes place on the Library Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

The first 100 students at the event can make their own stuffed animal, get personalized handcrafted rings and enjoy chocolate fondue, gormet cupcakes and a candy buffet.

Students will also have the chance to win free tickets to the PB showing of “50 Shades Darker,” hosted at Gulf Coast Regal Cinema in Gulf Coast Town Center Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.