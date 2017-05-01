End of the year cleaning

Clutter is probably the worst part about cleaning up a tiny space, especially when that space is as tiny as a dorm room.

If you’re in a hurry, your clothes might end up in a pile on your desk chair, and your books might be scattered.

Luckily, there are some tricks to clean your space easily and efficiently.

When cleaning your closet, you’ll want to make sure that you get rid of the things that you never wear.

If you have something in the same color, pick the one you like the best. At places like Plato’s Closet, you can re-sell your old clothes for cash or exchange them for new ones. Either way, it’s a win-win scenario.

Organize your desk with some colorful bins. You can get any of these small containers, along with labels, at places like Walmart or Target.

Organize your random stuff into categories and put them in the bins. This way, when you need your stuff, you’ll know exactly where to find it.

A to-do list can also be helpful, especially if it’s cute and matches the theme of your room.

All you’ll need are post its, Washi tape, scotch tape and colorful paper. Border the construction paper with the washi tape, then write “to-do” on it with a sharpie. Once you’ve done that, put it on your wall and then use tiny post it strips to write down what you need to do.

If you have trouble with hangers and your clothes are slipping off them, you can get velvet hangers at TJ Maxx or any place that sells hangers.

The velvet hangers will make sure that your clothes don’t fall off, and you won’t have to worry about them ending up on your floor.

If you have a lot of hanging things like hats or purses, you can also put them in a spot that will keep them organized. Putting them in a larger backpack should also keep them from getting tangled.

Now, get cleaning!