Fantastic Beasts come to life

The magic came back to life again with the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Warner Brothers needed a series to save them, and J.K. Rowling was happy to provide.

While the premiere night was lackluster, the movie was far from disappointing. It was entertaining, emotional and nostalgic. Potter fans, or people just looking for a movie to watch this weekend, can all enjoy this film.

“Fantastic Beasts” takes place in the 20s, and follows Newt Scamander, an English wizard who comes to New York City help magical creatures, and teach the wizarding world about them. Some of his creatures get loose and wreak havoc in the city. As Scamander and a few friends try to collect them all, they learn the city is facing a threat far greater than these creatures. Much like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Fantastic Beasts” sets the plot for the rest of the series.

Eddie Redmayne plays the part of Newt Scamander, and they couldn’t have picked a better actor for the part. While his acting wasn’t the best of the movie, he made audience love this awkward and quirky hero.

The best performance of the film was by Ezra Miller, who plays Credence, a mysterious character who is more than meets the eye. Miller managed to make himself the character. When you see him, you don’t see Ezra. You see Credence.

While the Regal Hollywood 20 theater in Naples was pretty much empty, other theaters had people dressed head to toe in Potter gear.

“It felt like I was watching ‘Harry Potter’ again,” Jonathon Rodriguez, a movie goer, and FGCU student, said. “I felt happy and nostalgic like I went back home.”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” had a magical quality to it, but also managed to delve into darker topics. In the film, there is a group of “no-majs,” non-magical people, who want to eradicate all wizards and witches. There are moments in the movie that let viewers know it isn’t just a happy and funny movie. This darker tone adds much-needed depth to the film.

Like all movies, “Fantastic Beasts” had moments that could have been better. Despite the depth and darkness of the film, it felt like some conflicts were solved way too easily. Another issue isn’t really one to fans but to people not familiar with the world.

This film is meant to be the first in a series. It’s only an introduction of the excitement to come. While some viewers may find this annoying, others may appreciate the world-building aspects. There were plenty of action-packed scenes, but fans should be prepared for even more in the future. The next film in the series is sure to be a more narrative piece with the right amount of explosions and action.

The next installment of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is slated to released Nov. 18, 2018. Until then, jump back into a world of whimsical fun and magic, and enjoy the movie.