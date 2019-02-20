FGCU Best Buddies Chapter makes Valentines

By Nina Mendes

Assistant E&L Editor

The national organization, Best Buddies is a program that enables college students and people with diverse disabilities to form friendships through participating in events on and off campus.

The FGCU chapter hosted a Valentine’s Day card decorating event on Monday, February 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Sugden Hall room 111.

“This event is just another awesome opportunity to hang out with our buddies, working on skills together in a fun way.” Lexie Chin, the friendship walk chair for Best Buddies, said. “I have always liked to volunteer, but working with the buddies has changed my outlook on volunteering as a whole.”

Best Buddies currently has 134 members, 26 of those being buddies, at this point in the semester. Around 30 people total were able to come out to the card making event earlier this week.

The organization advertised for this event by posting on social media as well as hanging flyers across campus and tabling.

Although the Best Buddies board is thankful for the participation and support they currently have, they do wish more people knew what this organization is and that there is an FGCU chapter.

“I feel like this event, and this organization, makes an impact at FGCU because people do not understand how people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities can change your life,” Jenna Maringione, president of Best Buddies said. “Also, the way everyone is embracing inclusion is such an amazing thing. Inclusion is including, and being included. Best Buddies is such a safe place where everyone feels loved and safe.”