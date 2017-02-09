Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU Nest Fest to host Waka Flocka Flame and Rae Sremmurd

By | Feb 9, 2017 | , | 0 |

FGCU Nest Fest to host Waka Flocka Flame and Rae Sremmurd
(Photos courtesy of Medium and Billboard)

FGCU’s annual Nest Fest concert will host opening act Waka Flocka Flame and headliner Rae Sremmurd.

American rapper Waka Flocka Flame recently put out his official video for “Workin’,” and is in the process of his next album “Flockaveli 2.” The “No Hands” rapper has worked with Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Juiceman, T-Pain and many other rap artists.

Rae Sremmurd, the hip-hop duo from Atlanta, Georgia, is best known for their song “Black Beatles” which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Brothers “Swae Lee” and “Slim Jxmmi” Brown have also put out hit songs “No Type,” “No Flex Zone,” and “Throw Sum Mo” from their album “SremmLife.”

Nest Fest will be at Germain Arena April 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the FGCU Bookstore from Feb. 20 through 27 for $24 per student. Up to two tickets can be purchased per FGCU student ID.

Rate:

About The Author

Allie Taylor

Allie Taylor is a rising senior in the journalism program, and has dedicated most of her life to writing (whether scooping stories on campus, or practicing her creative fiction). She can recite the entirety of Bo Burnham’s “What?” and loves marathons… of Netflix, of course. When Taylor is not in the newsroom, you can find her rehearsing with the cast and crew of S(He) Will Fade, drinking her weight in coffee at Starbucks or burrito-ing herself in a blanket in her dorm room.

Related Posts

Gallery: FGCU Homecoming Block-Out Day Party

Gallery: FGCU Homecoming Block-Out Day Party

February 9, 2017

Big Sean earns high marks with senior album ‘I Decided’

Big Sean earns high marks with senior album ‘I Decided’

February 8, 2017

FGCU Symphonic Band and Wind Orchestra perform at Estero High School

FGCU Symphonic Band and Wind Orchestra perform at Estero High School

February 8, 2017

Lady Gaga preaches unity during dazzling halftime show

Lady Gaga preaches unity during dazzling halftime show

February 7, 2017

Pea-based milk is more than just a trend

Pea-based milk is more than just a trend

February 5, 2017

Tasty Treats for Your Super Bowl Eats

Tasty Treats for Your Super Bowl Eats

February 4, 2017

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with PB’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ showing

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with PB’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ showing

February 4, 2017

‘Our First 100 Days’ gathers indie artists for a cause

‘Our First 100 Days’ gathers indie artists for a cause

February 3, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram