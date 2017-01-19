Advertisement

FGCU Programming Board to host Open Mic Night and Casino Night events

Programming Board is kicking off the spring semester with an Open Mic Night on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Veteran’s Pavilion.

The event gives FGCU students and guests a chance to show off their hidden singing talents, or just to support their friends who will be performing — or laugh with the ones who are doing so jokingly.

Their second event of the semester will be Casino Night. The gambling-type event will be in the Cohen Center Ballroom on Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Activities include poker, blackjack, roulette, bingo, showcasing the Great Gatsby Movie, prizes and more.

For more information on PB’s events, including how to become involved, visit PB’s website www.fgcupb.com.

General board meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. in Sugden 114.

