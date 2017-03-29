FGCU students showcase their work at 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

The Arts Complex opened its latest exhibit on Thursday, March 23 on the Annual Juried Art Exhibit, which showcases art from FGCU students.

The gallery, which is located in the Arts Complex on FGCU Campus in the Main Gallery, will remain on display until Thursday, April 6, with viewing hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery holds over 70 pieces, featuring a variety of art forms including ink, acrylic, oil on board, dry point, bronze, linocut, digital photography, fired ceramics, pen and ink, colored pencil, stoneware, wood, digital typography and more.

When walking through the gallery, the art works change from one technique to another with no theme connecting them other than the mastery of that form.

Pieces are often creative and shocking, using multiple art forms to create unique mixtures on the canvas.

There were some pieces that were traditional drawings, and then some that were more unique, like an art piece that was a series of pieces of burnt fabric.

Sizes of artworks vary as well, with some pottery that would fit in the palm of your hand, as well as a piece that covered most of the wall, made up of black blocks of wood.

Overall the gallery is an interesting and visually pleasing display of work done by FGCU students.