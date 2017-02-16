‘Fifty Shades’ sequel stumbles from underdeveloped characters

“Fifty Shades Darker,” the film thousands of women have been waiting for, released just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is the sequel to last year’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.” In this film, Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan) renegotiates his relationship with Anastasia Steele (played by Dakota Johnson) while revealing his past and showing her his more vulnerable and loving side.

Their relationship is tested by women from Grey’s past and unexpected circumstances that keep popping up.

“We are expecting it to be more romantic, more sophisticated and more hot,” FGCU student and movie viewer Ariana Valladares said before viewing the film.

This film’s choppy editing, unorganized plot and weak supporting-character development made it one that, as a whole, wasn’t fully captivating and complete.

“I think, for those who didn’t read the book, the plot was very unorganized and unclear,” FGCU student Chelsea Green said. “You would get random characters, and the way the story was written was like it was assumed that we would know their background and importance.”

On opening weekend the film brought in $46.5 million dollars, making it director James Foley’s highest-grossing title.

All in all, the film is worth seeing if you have read the series or just want to find out what happens next.

Despite its flaws, audiences will embrace it because of their love for the characters and the series.

It was at times funny, sweet, romantic and – above all – steamy.