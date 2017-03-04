New movies and shows on Netflix

With midterms over and Spring break starting, students have more time to relax. The most popular way to unwind after a stressful week is to catch up on Netflix. Thankfully, Netflix has added a plethora of shows and movies for the viewer’s enjoyment.

The original “Jurassic Park” movies have returned, as well as the grungy mid-90s movie about teen witches, “The Craft.” The popular romantic drama, “Safe Haven,” has come back to the red screen. “Finding Dory” is also new to Netflix this month, as well as Tim Burton’s “Coraline” and Disney’s “The BFG.”

Netflix’s original documentary “Five Came Back,” will also be available soon. This documentary features famous directors like Steven Spielberg speaking about how ongoing wars have affected their movie-making process.

Movies are not the only hot commodity this month. Netflix will be bringing its viewers season eight of the romantic drama “The Vampire Diaries.” Viewers can also expect to see season three of “Grace & Frankie,” season two of “Better Call Saul,” “How to Get Away with Murder” season three, and season seven of “Archer.”

Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” the story of a billionaire martial arts expert with a hidden identity will also be premiering this month. Season two of Netflix’s original series, “Love,” will be available March 10.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Jay Asher’s “13 Reasons Why” will be available to Netflix on March 31. Selena Gomez and her mother are co-producing this 13-part series. Up-and-coming actors Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette will be starring as the main characters, Hannah and Clay.

The most popular movies and shows from Februarys newest additions include “Magic Mike,” “Project X,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” “Twilight,” The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and “Sausage Party.”

Unfortunately, viewers will have to say goodbye to various shows and movies. These include all four of the “Jaws” films, “Animal House,” “The Nanny Diaries,” “Erasing Hate,” and “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”