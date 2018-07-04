Select Page

Fireworks, barbecues and more

More than 100,000 explosives light up the sky in downtown Detroit's Hart Plaza over the Detroit River during the 60th annual Detroit Ford Fireworks Monday, June 25, 2018. (Tanya Moutzalias/Ann Arbor News via AP)

One of America’s most important holidays is today, and while packed with fun activities, they’re also a good opportunity for FGCU students taking summer classes to enjoy some time away from campus. If you’re celebrating Independence Day and would like to share with us, send us pictures on social media. We listed the main events in our area for today:

 

FORT MYERS BEACH

Parade

Time: 10 a.m.

Address: Times Square, 1000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach.

Admission: Pay to Park (parking limited).

Fireworks

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Address: Times Square, 1000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach.

Admission: Pay to Park (parking limited).

*Bear in mind, the Matanzas Pass Bridge will close 9:30 a.m. to noon and 9:30-11 p.m.

 

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS

Freedom Fest

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Address: Edwards Drive, Downtown Fort Myers.

Admission: Pay to Park (parking limited).

More info: facebook.com/RiverDistrictAlliance

 

Fireworks Cruise

Time: 7:15 – 10:15 p.m.

Address: The Marina at Edison Ford, 2360 W. First St., Fort Myers.

Admission: $75 (includes light food and desserts) and pay to park (parking limited).

More info: 239-263-4949 or purefl.com

 

FORT MYERS

Miracle Fireworks

Time: 7 p.m as soon as the baseball game ends.

Address: Hammond Stadium, 14400 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, south Fort Myers.

Admission: Tickets are $9.50 or $11.50 in advance, $11 and $13 on game day.

More info: 239-768-4210 or miraclebaseball.com

 

NAPLES

Fireworks Show

Time: 9 p.m.

Address: Naples City Pier, 12th Avenue South, Naples.

Admission: Free admission.

More info: 239-263-4949 or purefl.com

 

Independence Day Party

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Address: Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples.

Admission: Free admission.

More info: 239-252-4045 or collierparks.com

 

We at Eagle News hope you have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.

