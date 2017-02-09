Advertisement

Gallery: FGCU Homecoming Block-Out Day Party

By | Feb 9, 2017 | | 0 |

FGCU Student Government hosted the Block-Out Day Party as a part of FGCU Homecoming week on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Students hung out by the SoVi pool for a Spring Break style party with music, food and games.

