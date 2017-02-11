Gluten free brick-and-mortar ‘Epiphany Bakery’ to open mid-March in Naples

After five years, Epiphany Bakery, a long-standing farmer’s market spot, is aiming to open the doors to its first brick-and-mortar store sometime in March in Naples.

The 1,200-square-foot space will seat 20 and feature a community table, bar chairs and outdoor dining accommodations.

The new location will offer patrons the original menu, highlighting its famous hot Belgian Paleo waffles, while also hosting newer gluten-free baked items.

It also plans on incorporating hot breakfast sandwiches. People can select their choice of protein and roll, whether it be dairy free, nut free or on a tortilla.

The gluten-free fare does not stop at breakfast.

Epiphany plans on featuring ready-to-eat sandwiches, freshly made calzones, pizzas and a staple-menu item of the day. Staple items will be offered for breakfast and lunch, featuring a comfort food theme highlighted in options such as meatloaf, mac ‘n’ cheese and a turkey pot pie to name a few.

Ruth Wardein, the bakery’s owner and operator, began her gluten-free venture six years ago in her home kitchen and eventually moved to an industrial kitchen off of Mannix Drive in Naples.

A year and a half later, Wardein and her team had to move abruptly to a new location, resulting in their new storefront located off of Immokalee Road.

Wardein says one of the most popular items are the Epiphany custom cakes. Other popular selections include almond poppy sweetbreads, paleo brownies and paleo chocolate chip cookies.

While the menu items are beloved by all, every item seems to have its own specific following. Some people vie for the sour cream coffee cake on a weekly basis.

“I had people asking me for it as I was packing up my trunk,” Wardein said.

Java junkies will also be pleased to hear that Epiphany will be selling the locally made coffee, Jimmy’s Java, in its storefront. The beans will be roasted the day prior to retain the upmost freshness upon brewing.

Original Epiphany Bakery groupies should not fret, Wardein states it has every intention to continue operating its farmer’s market stand off of Third Street South in Naples, located right behind Jane’s Café.