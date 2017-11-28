Holiday sweets

With the holidays just around the corner, here come the holiday parties. Sure, there may be some mistletoe and garlands, but what are the holidays without food? I know that I personally enjoy going home to enjoy the best treats ever from family parties. Since it’s right around the corner, I’m gonna prepare you for it with some fun treats.

I personally like caramel turtles, and you can use this recipe for any cake of your choosing, but I’m going to show you how to make a caramel turtle poke cake. This is a delicious and moist cake that you can take to any holiday party. What you need is one package of chocolate cake mix, one can of Eagle Brand caramel flavored sweetened condensed milk or one cup of caramel flavored syrup, one can of chocolate frosting, one cup of chopped pecans, one half cup of mini chocolate chips and caramel syrup for the drizzle.

You’re going to bake the cake according to how the package says to do it. Let the cake cool for ten minutes, then poke holes into the top of the cake with something like a wooden spoon or with a clean thumb. Pour your caramel flavored condensed milk or syrup over the top of the cake. Spread it to make sure it gets in all the holes and then put the cake in the refrigerator for an hour. Once that’s done, frost the cake with the chocolate frosting and add nuts and chocolate chips as a topping along with the caramel syrup.

The second fun recipe to make is a spiced pumpkin roll. This one will be a hit especially with some of you pumpkin spice lovers. For this, you’ll need one half cup of powdered sugar, one half cup of chopped walnuts, three eggs, one half cup of granulated sugar, one half cup of firmly packed brown sugar, two thirds cup of canned pumpkin puree, three fourths cup of all purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, one and one half teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, one cup of Daisy sour cream, a 3.3 ounce package of instant white chocolate pudding mix and two thirds cup of two percent milk.

Heat the oven to 350 and sprinkle a towel with one fourth cup of the powdered sugar. Next, you’re going to grease a baking pan, then line the bottom with wax paper, then oiling the paper as well. After that, sprinkle the nuts onto the wax paper.

Once you’ve got that done, beat the eggs until they’re thick and lighter in color and add in the granulated sugar, brown sugar and pumpkin puree. Once that’s done, beat the mixture until it’s smooth and then add in the flour, baking powder, and pumpkin pie spice. Mix that up and then spread the batter over the nuts and bake for twelve to fifteen minutes.

Once you’ve done that, take it out and turn it upside down on the powdered sugar covered towel and remove the wax paper. At the short side, start rolling it up in the towel and place on a cooling rack for an hour. Once it’s cool, combine the sour cream, pudding mix, and milk in a bowl. Mix for one to two minutes until thick.

Unroll the cake from the towel and spread the filling over the cake. Reroll it and put it plastic, then refrigerate for one hour. Once that’s done, put some powdered sugar on it and serve.