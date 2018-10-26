International Friends Cafe kicks off opportunity among FGCU students

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

Marco Del Grosso, an FGCU international student from Italy, inaugurated the first International Friends Cafe in the Cohen Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

President Mike Martin, faculty members, students, and members of the Rotary Club, including District Director Sandra P. Hemstead, were present.

Del Grosso and President Martin hope that this becomes an annual event.

In his speech, President Martin stressed the importance of cooperation among peoples from all over the world, and how amazing it is that a small plot of land such as FGCU can hold so much diversity. He also recalled his Serbian ancestry, and how much that background shaped his life.

With the idea to create an international fellowship among FGCU students, Del Grosso, after two months of planning, developed the International Friends Cafe, where new international students can come and meet community leaders and American students to create opportunities and friendship.

“We think that FGCU perfectly embodies the meaning of opportunity,” Del Grosso said in his closing remarks. “Let’s work together to make FGCU and the local community an ideal place where opportunity can be further cultivated toward our shared success.”