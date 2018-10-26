Advertisement

Select Page

International Friends Cafe kicks off opportunity among FGCU students

By | Oct 26, 2018 | | 0 |

International Friends Cafe kicks off opportunity among FGCU students
EN Photo by Bruno Halpern // President Mike Martin speaks at the International Friends Cafe.

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

EN Photos by Bruno Halpern // Marco Del Grosso, FGCU international student from Italy, organized the first International Friends Cafe.

Marco Del Grosso, an FGCU international student from Italy, inaugurated the first International Friends Cafe in the Cohen Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

President Mike Martin, faculty members, students, and members of the Rotary Club, including District Director Sandra P. Hemstead, were present.

Del Grosso and President Martin hope that this becomes an annual event.

In his speech, President Martin stressed the importance of cooperation among peoples from all over the world, and how amazing it is that a small plot of land such as FGCU can hold so much diversity. He also recalled his Serbian ancestry, and how much that background shaped his life.

Rotary Club District Director Sandra P. Hemstead speaks at the International Friends Cafe.

With the idea to create an international fellowship among FGCU students, Del Grosso, after two months of planning, developed the International Friends Cafe, where new international students can come and meet community leaders and American students to create opportunities and friendship.

“We think that FGCU perfectly embodies the meaning of opportunity,” Del Grosso said in his closing remarks. “Let’s work together to make FGCU and the local community an ideal place where opportunity can be further cultivated toward our shared success.”

Rate:

About The Author

Bruno Halpern

Related Posts

Ella Mai’s new album confirms her blossoming talent

Ella Mai’s new album confirms her blossoming talent

October 19, 2018

New FGCU club for history fans begins

New FGCU club for history fans begins

October 18, 2018

Guest speaker talks about the dangers of drunk driving

Guest speaker talks about the dangers of drunk driving

October 15, 2018

“Every time we speak, our ancestors are in the room”

“Every time we speak, our ancestors are in the room”

October 14, 2018

FGCU Alumni opens eclectic gallery in Library

FGCU Alumni opens eclectic gallery in Library

October 14, 2018

FGCU hosts Pride Week Parade and Block Party

FGCU hosts Pride Week Parade and Block Party

October 10, 2018

Urinetown, The Musical ready to release this October

Urinetown, The Musical ready to release this October

October 8, 2018

Swipe smarter with Tinder U

Swipe smarter with Tinder U

October 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews