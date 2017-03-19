Advertisement

Kick off your summer festival schedule with Miami Music Week

Mar 19, 2017

From March 21 to 26, Miami kicks off its summer of music festivals with Miami Music Week with events all over the city.

Many artists will be in attendance, ranging from well-known artists like Steve Aoki to local and lesser-known artists like Miami DJ Carlos Frasser.

There will be a number of featured events throughout the week like the Axtone Miami Pool party on March 22 and the Stereo Yacht party, and the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park on March 23 and 24 respectively.

On March 21, the week kicks off with different events at various nightclubs across Miami, but the featured venues will be Firebeatz & Friends along with special guests from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This show will be hosted at the FDR at The Delano for $25.

The other featured event is the Perspectives Digital and Typ3 Records Showcase.

This event features a variety of upcoming artists like Darin Epsilon, Dave Seaman, Franccesco Cardenas, Kike Roldan and Luke Hunter.

This showcase will be hosted at Armando Records and admission is $10 plus and have an age restriction of 21 and up.

The Axtone Miami Pool Party will be at the Delano Beach Club from 2-11 p.m. and it’s promoted by DiskoLab.

The requirements for entry are a $48 cover charge and an age restriction that you must be 21 or older.

The artists performing are Arty, Benny Benassi, Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, D.O.D, Matisse & Sadko, Michael Feiner, Shapov and Tom Staar.

Above & Beyond, will be at the RC Cola Plant on March 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m..

This event is a festival-style show, and the price is between $65 and $115. This gathering is for people 21 and over only, and Above & Beyond, Eli & Fur, Eric Prydz and Yotto will all be performing with the possibility of other special guests to be announced in time.

One of the Ultra Music Festival is on March 24, 25 and 16, and has big names on its lineup.

This event will be at Bayfront Park, and while general admission is sold out, VIP tickets are still available and cost $1,249.95 on the festivals website.

This gathering is 18 plus and goes from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The lineup is worth the wait with artists like Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Ice Cube, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, TY Dolla Sign and Zedd along with many others.

The same goes for day two which is on Saturday, March 25 at 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and then day three is on Sunday, March 26 from 12 to 11 p.m.

