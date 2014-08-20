Know where to party FGCU-style

Letâ€™s be honest â€¦ you didnâ€™t come to FGCU for the nightlife, but you would be surprised at what the Estero area has to offer. From country night to college night, Iâ€™d say we have a wide selection to choose from. As an incoming senior, Iâ€™ve had many nightly adventures around FGCU that have taught me whatâ€™s hot and whatâ€™s not in town. Without further ado, hereâ€™s a list of what to do and where to go.

Rustyâ€™s Raw Bar and GrillÂ

This is a 21-and-older venue located on the corner of 41 and Estero Parkway. Stop by on Tuesdays when they have $5 mug night and lots of drink specials. DJ KS-1 gets the place rockinâ€™ on Fireball Fridays. On a busy night, it can be packed, but the atmosphere is both laid back and lively.

Cadillac Jackâ€™s

This bar is hoppinâ€™ on Friday nights. Swing on in for some country music. Power hour is from midnight-1 a.m. with 2-for-1 shots. If you are younger than 21, there is a $10 cover.

Keys Bar and Grill

Drop in and see the new dÃ©cor. Keys will be 18 and older for Throwdown Thursday, (aka college night), where there will be a DJ and drink specials. If you go on Friday or Saturday, you will find the ever-popular Dueling Pianos! Every Sunday is hospitality night to give back to those bar and restaurant employees through the gift of an industry discount.

Salado Pedroâ€™s Tequila Bar and Cantina

One of the Gulf Coast Town Center hot spots. Every Thursday and Saturday, DJ KS-1 will be droppinâ€™ the beats. When you hear the tequila song, get up close to the bar for free Jose Cuervo Cinge shots. They will be having live music on Fridays this year.

Bar Louie

Dollar burgers, what more could a college student want? Every Tuesday visit for dollar burgers and karaoke. On Wednesdays they offer $5 buckets.

Millerâ€™s Ale House

This is a great place for everyone to meet up and watch the game. After 10 p.m. they have $5 appetizers. Ale House has amazing food and a super relaxed atmosphere.

Blu Sushi

Thursday nights are dedicated to the ladies! This is a great place to dance the night away. Loud music and free drinks (for the ladies) is what makes Blu a staple every Thursday night.

Cigar Bar

If youâ€™re looking for a smoky environment and a strong drink, this is the place for you. They have a walk-in humidor with a very large selection of cigars to choose from. Enjoy live music while you lounge in the inviting couches.

Now, I bet youâ€™re looking for a ride home? The good news is Student Government has been able to work with Gulf Coast Town Center to offer a bus that will run from 6 p.m.- 2 a.m. Thursdays and 3 p.m. -10 p.m. Saturdays.Â The Dunk City After Dark bus will be a great way to get back to campus during those late nights.