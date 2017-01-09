“La La Land” breaks record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

Within its first two minutes, The 2017 Golden Globes became an award show to remember.

Host Jimmy Fallon parodied the expansively choreographed opening scene from the acclaimed musical “La La Land” to kick off the ceremony. Stuck in daunting red carpet limousine traffic, Fallon sang, danced and then mingled with a parade of A-list nominees such as Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman and “Mr. Robot’s” Rami Malek.

The cast of “Stranger Things” stole the show. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, broke out in a rap with her fellow kid cast mates backing her up. Shannon Purser, who plays Barb, then rose from a pool to prove she’s “still alive.”

It wasn’t until the tone shifted and Fallon took to the piano to perform “Room Full of Stars,” a parody of the melancholy “La La Land” tune “City of Stars,” that featured guest spots from Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake that I knew we were all in for a show.

Flubs have become somewhat of a tradition for the Golden Globes, and this year’s show was no different. During Fallon’s opening monologue, the teleprompter malfunctioned. Fallon proved cool under pressure by making jokes about the nominees and, of course, taking a jab at President-elect Donald Trump by wondering what would’ve happened had King Joffrey had lived on “Game of Thrones” (“Well, in 12 days, we’re gonna find out”).

The big winner of the night was “La La Land” with seven awards. The musical hit all the high notes Sunday, Jan. 8, including setting a new record. The Lionsgate title beat the previous record for most Golden Globes won by a single film. Previously, the record was held in a tie between the 1975 release “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and the 1978 movie “Midnight Express,” with six wins apiece.

“La La Land” won in each category in which it was nominated, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling took home the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor.

Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work. Streep took this time in the spotlight to give an acceptance speech of a lifetime. The actress highlighted the importance of the “most vilified segments in American society right now, Hollywood, foreigners and the press.”

Without mentioning Trump by name, she recalled an event that really struck a cord with her; the time Trump mocked a reporter with a disability. The room listened with apt attention has Streep talked about how when people are in a powerful position and “they use it to bully others, we all lose.” Streep also called on the press to keep him accountable and then asked the audience to support the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists “because we are going to need them and they’re going to need us to safeguard the truth.”

The actress then closed her speech with a quote from her late friend Carrie Fisher: “take your broken heart and make it into art.”

The night was full of first-time winners. Donald Glover walked away with two Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy and Best TV Actor, Musical or Comedy. Netflix’s “The Crown” also had a good showing by winning two awards. First-time nominee and winner Claire Foy won Best Actress in TV series, Drama for “The Crown.”

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Rose won her first Golden Globe Award for Best TV Actress in a TV Series. Ross then dedicated her award to “all of the women, women of color – colorful people” and added, “I see you, we see you. It is an honor to be on this show, ‘Black-ish.’”

The nominations were announced on Dec. 12. Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia shared the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017.

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “La La Land”

Best Director – Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabella Huppert – “Elle”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy: Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: “La La Land”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”

Best Original Song: “City of Stars” – “La La Land”

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: “Elle” – France

Television

Best TV Series, Drama: “The Crown”

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical: “Atlanta”

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy: Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”