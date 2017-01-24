‘La La Land’ ties all-time record with 14 Oscar nomination

The musical “La La Land” dominated the Oscar nominations Tuesday, Jan. 24 by picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by the 1997 release “Titanic” and the 1950 movie “All About Eve.”

The film was nominated for Best Picture and Damien Chazelle received a Best Director nod, while both lead actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were also recognized for their work as big city dreamers in love.

The popular musical’s biggest competition is the alien invasion thriller “Arrival” and a drama following the story of a gay man in the inner city called “Moonlight.” Both movies earned a total of eight nominations.

Three films were tied for third with six nominations apiece. “Hacksaw Ridge” a bloody World War II drama, “Lion” a true story about a man who uses Google to find his long-lost family in India and “Manchester by the Sea” a shattering tragedy about a boy’s father dying so his uncle is asked to come and take care of him.

Amazon Studios backed “Manchester by the Sea” and it is the first time that a streaming service has earned a best picture nomination.

After two straight years of the Academy being protested over the lack of diversity within their membership and its nominees, this year’s nominations were notably more reflective of a multicultural America.

Seven out of the 20 performance nominations went to actors of color. There were a number of best picture and documentary contenders that dealt with the issue of racial inequality, such as “Hidden Figures,” “Fences” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

Casey Affleck who stars in “Manchester by the Sea” has dominated the early awards. Affleck won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

“La La Land” wasn’t the only record-breaker. Meryl Streep has been nominated for her twentieth Oscar, the most ever for any performer. Streep is being recognized for her work as a tone-deaf opera singer in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Based off of this year’s box offices, this year’s list of nominees was dominated by smaller, indie films where as in the past, big powerhouse movies like “Inception” or “Avatar” took over.

Instead of the Academy announcing the nominees by choosing an odd celebrity to awkwardly read out the lists of honorees, ABC offered up a short interstitial video with previous winners and nominees such as Marcia Gay Harden, Brie Larson and Glenn Close sharing memories of their Oscar experience.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars this year. This will be the first time the late night host emcees the award show.

The Oscars will be broadcasted live on ABC Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Alie, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Best Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Best Documentary Film

“13th”

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

O.J.: Made in America”

Best Documentary Short

“4.1 Miles”

“Extremis”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Best Film Editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hall or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“A Man Called Ove,” Sweden

“Land of Mine,” Denmark

“Tanna,” Australia

“The Salesman,” Iran

“Toni Erdmann,” Germany

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Sqaud”

Best Music – Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Best Music – Original Score

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Best Production Design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Best Short Film – Live Action

“Ennemia Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Best Short Film – Animated

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Best Sound Editing

“Arrival”

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Best Sound Mixing

“Arrival”

“”Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Best Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Best Writing – Original Screenplay

“20th Century Women”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”