Language of Flowers: what does your bouquet say?

When you buy a bouquet, you don’t think that there are actual meanings to the flowers that you’re picking out. The Victorian era was the beginning of what was called “floriography,” when messages used to be dictated to people by the flowers they might be wearing on their lapel. Even today, flowers have a huge significance to weddings and many special events.

If you want to confess your feelings to someone, buying flowers is the way to do it. You can also figure out if your sweetheart may have feelings for you by what flowers they buy for you.

Roses are universally known as the language of love, with red signifying deep feelings of love. White means innocence, orange means passion, yellow means friendship and pink shows gentle emotions like gratitude. Though if someone gets you a lot of different roses, it usually means that they don’t know what they feel about you, but they really wanted to give you roses.

Another common flower that’s usually picked with roses are daisies and “baby’s breath”. Daisies mean innocence and purity, as well as loyal love. Baby’s breath symbolizes everlasting love, purity, and innocence. So combined with love, innocence, and purity, you have a very warm message in your bouquet.

There are plenty of other flowers that you might get, but some common ones around Valentine’s Day might be hydrangeas, peonies, sunflowers, and tulips. Hydrangeas are usually used in weddings and have a very warm message of heartfelt emotion. They can be used to show gratitude. Peonies mean bashfulness and compassion and usually symbolize a happy life, marriage, health and prosperity. Sunflowers mean pure thoughts, adoration, dedication, or dedicated love. Tulips are a declaration of love for someone, as well as for fame or a perfect love.

This Valentine’s Day, treat your sweetheart to a bouquet and show your feelings to them in a meaningful way with some flowers. They’ll definitely appreciate the sentiment.