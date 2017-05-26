Learn how to customize your dorm

So youâ€™re starting a brand new school year, and itâ€™s a little scary and new. I remember planning for months when I got my acceptance and freaking out the night before

that maybe I didnâ€™t have everything packed. EvenÂ if you donâ€™t have it all together, there are some easy ways to come up with dorm organization and dÃ©cor. Donâ€™t worry, Iâ€™ve got you covered. Mouse pads are practical, but can also serve as a cute statement piece in your dorm room. This method is so cute and simple that you might want to make one for your roommate too if you have extra supplies. For this mouse pad, youâ€™re going to need a wooden base or cardboard and fabric of your choice. You can usually get all of these supplies from Wal- Mart. Lay the cardboard or wood onto the wrong side of the fabric. Then, cut the fabric around the border, leaving one and a half inches of fabric. You then glue the edges of the fabric onto the base before letting it dry.

One of the hardest parts about collegeÂ is keeping track of everything. Thereâ€™s always something to remember, whether itâ€™s homework, chores or that missed call from your mom. A DIY dry erase board is the best way to keep track of all these things. All you need is an empty frame with the glass still inside and a dry erase marker. You can get any of this from Target or Walmart, so itâ€™s not a bad buy. You might end up having the same charger as your roommate or you might accidentally forget yours in the library or student lounge. Make it really easy to identify yours with some washi tape. You can get washi tape at Target for a pretty low price, and all you have to do is just wrap the washi tape around the plastic portion of your charger. That way, itâ€™s easy to see and easy to identify. Bathroom organization can be another problem during your rst months at college. However, there are some quick, easy and low- cost ways you can make your bathroom cute and functional.