Live music in the Fort Myers area

Apr 8, 2017

Before finals creep up and steal all free time, many students find themselves wanting to go out and have fun while they still can.

For most of the student body, that means going to local clubs and dancing the night away.

And while that is fun nine out of the 10 times, sometimes we need a breath of something fresh and different.

This guide will inform you about a few of the restaurants and bars that also have live music:

City Tavern

Downtown Fort Myers

Voted the “friendliest staff” and “best girls night out,” this neighborhood bar serves delicious pub fare and on Thursday, Friday and  Saturday nights has local live music venues that keep the entertaining atmosphere all night long.

The Cottage Beach Bar

Fort Myers Beach

Come sink your toes in the sand while enjoying some fresh seafood, ocean views and the local musicians that come to play. They have something for everyone, from mellow solo artists to rock bands. If you want to try something new, this is a great place to do so according to USA Today.

Dixie Roadhouse

Cape Coral

For country lovers, the Dixie Roadhouse is a country-themed party bar with a large dance floor for free line dancing lessons. As it gets later in the night, they switch it up and play other genres of dance music as well. Come show your country swank here.

The Firestone Grill & Sky Bar

Downtown Fort Myers

Last but certainly not least, this four-level historic building plays everything from blues and rock ‘n’ roll, to also having the area’s hottest DJs turn live in the Sky Bar. If you are looking for a great place to watch the sunset come here.

Veronica Breitfeller

