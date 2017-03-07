Advertisement

Select Page

“Logan” is a cut above any other movies currently in theaters

By | Mar 7, 2017 | , | 0 |

Marvel’s newest movie, “Logan”, came out on March 3, and I’m wondering how Hugh Jackman still looks good in the year 2029.

Joking aside, this movie is a must-see, especially if you’ve watched any of the “X-Men” movies and, like me, have developed a fondness for Wolverine.

The movie starts out in El Paso, Texas, and we find a much older Logan going by the alias of James Howlett, driving for a company resembling Uber.

If you’ve seen “The Wolverine” or any other previous X-Men movies, you’ll remember that Logan has spent much of his troubled life struggling with the fact that he loses nearly everyone he cares about.

Jackman continues portraying this troubled character in “Logan,” as Logan  lives with a shut-in, albino mutant, Caliban, and takes care of an ailing Charles Xavier.

His life is shaken up when he is asked to transport a child mutant across the Canadian border. Mutants, thus far, are believed to have been wiped out by a medical company called TransGen. Because of this, Logan is skeptical of the situation.

Charles, however, convinces him to help the girl, and they embark on a cross-country trip to the Canadian border.

The twist, however, is that TransGen is actively – and violently – trying to stop them.

With that being said, if blood makes you queasy, you might want to stay away from this one.

If you think you can handle it, though, I would highly recommend this movie.

So would many others, it seems, as it received nearly perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes, IMBD and Common Sense Media.

There’s even a short in the beginning starring Deadpool, which is more than enough reason to grab your tickets and check out “Logan” in theaters over spring break.

Rate:

About The Author

Julia Browning

Julia Browning is a senior studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s lived in Florida her entire life and plans to expand her geographical horizons after graduation, writing about her experiences along the way. Aside from writing articles for entertainment and lifestyle, she also enjoys writing creatively and is always in the process of researching a story. If Julia’s not in the newsroom she’s probably buried in a book, in a Netlfix binge that’s gone a little too far, or cheers-ing with her friends at happy hour.

Related Posts

DIY ‘mocktails’ add alcohol free fun

DIY ‘mocktails’ add alcohol free fun

March 6, 2017

Gallery: Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival Day 2

Gallery: Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival Day 2

March 5, 2017

Narrative Coffee Roasters to brew coffee that ‘cultivates community and culture’

Narrative Coffee Roasters to brew coffee that ‘cultivates community and culture’

March 5, 2017

Gallery: Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival Day 1

Gallery: Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival Day 1

March 4, 2017

New movies and shows on Netflix

New movies and shows on Netflix

March 4, 2017

FGCU screens ‘Todos Se Van’ at Seidler International Film Festival

FGCU screens ‘Todos Se Van’ at Seidler International Film Festival

March 4, 2017

‘Italian Pianist From Japan!’ impresses audiences

‘Italian Pianist From Japan!’ impresses audiences

March 3, 2017

Nashville style comes to Downtown Fort Myers

Nashville style comes to Downtown Fort Myers

March 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews