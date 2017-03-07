“Logan” is a cut above any other movies currently in theaters

Marvel’s newest movie, “Logan”, came out on March 3, and I’m wondering how Hugh Jackman still looks good in the year 2029.

Joking aside, this movie is a must-see, especially if you’ve watched any of the “X-Men” movies and, like me, have developed a fondness for Wolverine.

The movie starts out in El Paso, Texas, and we find a much older Logan going by the alias of James Howlett, driving for a company resembling Uber.

If you’ve seen “The Wolverine” or any other previous X-Men movies, you’ll remember that Logan has spent much of his troubled life struggling with the fact that he loses nearly everyone he cares about.

Jackman continues portraying this troubled character in “Logan,” as Logan lives with a shut-in, albino mutant, Caliban, and takes care of an ailing Charles Xavier.

His life is shaken up when he is asked to transport a child mutant across the Canadian border. Mutants, thus far, are believed to have been wiped out by a medical company called TransGen. Because of this, Logan is skeptical of the situation.

Charles, however, convinces him to help the girl, and they embark on a cross-country trip to the Canadian border.

The twist, however, is that TransGen is actively – and violently – trying to stop them.

With that being said, if blood makes you queasy, you might want to stay away from this one.

If you think you can handle it, though, I would highly recommend this movie.

So would many others, it seems, as it received nearly perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes, IMBD and Common Sense Media.

There’s even a short in the beginning starring Deadpool, which is more than enough reason to grab your tickets and check out “Logan” in theaters over spring break.