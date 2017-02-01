Lush Cosmetics launches LGBT-inclusive Valentine’s Day campaign

Lush Cosmetics has been the leading brand of innovation from its vegan, cruelty-free products to its famous “Fighting Animal Testing” live demonstration, featuring performance artist Jaqueline Traide at the Lush Regent Street London shop.

This year, it has crushed heteronormativity with its newest Valentine’s Day line of bath products.

A photograph of two women sharing a bubble bath and laughing on Lush’s Valentine’s Day products page is the newest movement toward the LGBT-inclusive campaign.

Another photo showcases grinning men soaking in swirling white-and-pink waters — a strong statement that has created a slew of supportive remarks and comments.

A heterosexual couple relaxing in milky white water with little red hearts floating about is the finishing touch on the trifecta of inclusive photos in the Valentine’s set.

In a behind-the-scenes look into the photo shoot, comments have turned a photograph of a gay couple blowing frothy bubbles into the air into an ongoing joke.

“Yeah go ahead and keep throwing this bulls— at us. Just because you guys have a tub that big doesn’t mean you can show it off any time you want” was one of the many quick-witted comments that made fun of those in opposition of the inclusive advertisements.

The Lots Of Love wrapped gift box features six bath bombs — Cupid, Twilight, Tisty Tosty, Sex Bomb, Butterball and Pink.

The products feature ethically sourced ingredients, naked packaging and vibrant colors from natural pigments.

Featured on Lush’s website, the Lovestruck bubble bar gives the faces of Lush’s LGBT campaign a plethora of bubbles to play with as a part of its Valentine’s Day products.

Among others are the Two Hearts Beating As One — a new luxury bath melt — Unicorn Horn bubble bar, Love Spell massage bar and Kiss Me Quick business wash card for quick, on-the-go washes.

Bath bombs and bubble bars range between $5 to $12 and are currently on sale.

Lush’s director of brand communications Brandi Halls told Refinery29, “At Lush, we believe that love transcends gender. We set out to do one thing when creating our Valentine’s Day visuals. We wanted to capture love between two people and we believe that’s what we have done here.”

In addition to its new campaign, Lush partnered with the International Rescue Committee in February 2016.

It since has sent out a press release this year in response to President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, in which Lush praised America for being a place of freedom, free from oppression and blind of skin color and religious affiliation.

“A country is not defined by its government, but by its people,” the release read. “When faced with fear and prejudice, individual acts of compassion and kindness will prove that one executive order cannot define us as Americans.”