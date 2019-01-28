Mangrove Review: Students and faculty contribute to on-campus publication

The small books left around the university library and scattered across campus have a purpose: they are a student-run journal, the Mangrove Review. The journal is published annually by FGCU students, alumni and faculty to give readers a break from studying at no cost.

The Mangrove Review began a little over 10 years ago and includes a collection of poetry, both fiction and non-fiction narratives, and artwork, according to Professor Emily Vallier, who works for the language and literature department. She says the goal of the journal is to provide developing writers and artists a place to publish their material and engage the community.

The Mangrove Review is an opportunity for aspiring writers to get their work published and FGCU does not take ownership of any of their submissions. However, the pieces that are sent in must be previously unpublished.

“It’s really engaging and fun, and a lot of the people that work for the Mangrove are really open and nice,” Zack de Armond, a student who assists the publication said. “They help you with whatever direction you need in in your creative writing process or anything. It’s such a fun experience, and their doors are always open here.”

The Mangrove is a chance to show support and appreciation to fellow students who put work into benefiting others through their writing.

“I love seeing the work of my students in print!” Professor Lori Cornelius, who works alongside Vallier said. “It’s so exciting to watch a piece they’ve worked on go from a rough idea to a polished manuscript.”

Submissions for next year’s Mangrove Review are still being accepted. Due to high demand, the deadline to be published was extended to Dec. 15.