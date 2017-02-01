Migos releases second studio album, ‘Culture’

If you haven’t heard “Pipe It Up,” “Versace” or “Bad and Boujee,” you have to get out more.

Migos’ album “Culture” dropped on Jan. 27, to much anticipation after “Bad and Boujee” reached No. 1 on U.S. Billboard charts. Which may have prompted Donald Glover to refer to Migos as this generation’s “Beatles” after accepting a Golden Globe for hit series “Atlanta” — named after the city Migos hails from.

“Culture” is exactly what you’d expect if you’re familiar with high-energy beats and hard-hitting, fast lyrics about money, fame and utter extravagance — and it delights.

Though the crew is new to Top Charts success, they’ve proven to be bosses in their element, coining phrases like “pipe it up” and spreading “The Dab” around, proceedings that are likely just the tip of the iceberg for their internet presence and popularity.

What sets the album apart from their past works, and what’s likely to contribute to its inevitable success, are its impressive features including Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and producer of the moment Metro Boomin.

The album’s energy is uncontainable, like the audio equivalent of an incredibly long victory lap.

Like many others in the current scene, they rap about lifestyles of the rich and famous, however they frequently allude to where they started. As Quavo raps in “Call Casting,” he “came from Cup O’ Noodles.”

Migos’ philosophy seems to be “if it works, keep doing it,” with repetitive beats and their infectious and highly imitated rap style that, though it seems flow-less, actually meticulously follows a triplet-heavy rhythm. The result? An album that hits you with one banger after another.

“All Ass,” “Get Right Witcha” and “Kelly Price” all have the ability to reach the top of Billboard charts.

DJ Khaled sums it up in his intro of the album-named song “Culture,” shouting in traditional Khaled fashion: “For all you f—boys that ever doubted the Migos, you played yourself!”

If you feel like partying for a straight hour, stop and listen to “Culture” right now.