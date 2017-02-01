Advertisement

Select Page

Migos releases second studio album, ‘Culture’

By | Feb 1, 2017 | , | 0 |

If you haven’t heard “Pipe It Up,” “Versace” or “Bad and Boujee,” you have to get out more.

Migos’ album “Culture” dropped on Jan. 27, to much anticipation after “Bad and Boujee” reached No. 1 on U.S. Billboard charts. Which may have prompted Donald Glover to refer to Migos as this generation’s “Beatles” after accepting a Golden Globe for hit series “Atlanta” — named after the city Migos hails from.

Migos new album Culture

(Photo courtesy of HotNewHipHop)

“Culture” is exactly what you’d expect if you’re familiar with high-energy beats and hard-hitting, fast lyrics about money, fame and utter extravagance — and it delights.

Though the crew is new to Top Charts success, they’ve proven to be bosses in their element, coining phrases like “pipe it up” and spreading “The Dab” around, proceedings that are likely just the tip of the iceberg for their internet presence and popularity.

What sets the album apart from their past works, and what’s likely to contribute to its inevitable success, are its impressive features including Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and producer of the moment Metro Boomin.

The album’s energy is uncontainable, like the audio equivalent of an incredibly long victory lap.

Like many others in the current scene, they rap about lifestyles of the rich and famous, however they frequently allude to where they started. As Quavo raps in “Call Casting,” he “came from Cup O’ Noodles.”

Migos’ philosophy seems to be “if it works, keep doing it,” with repetitive beats and their infectious and highly imitated rap style that, though it seems flow-less, actually meticulously follows a triplet-heavy rhythm. The result? An album that hits you with one banger after another.

“All Ass,” “Get Right Witcha” and “Kelly Price” all have the ability to reach the top of Billboard charts.

DJ Khaled sums it up in his intro of the album-named song “Culture,” shouting in traditional Khaled fashion: “For all you f—boys that ever doubted the Migos, you played yourself!”

If you feel like partying for a straight hour, stop and listen to “Culture” right now.

Rate:

About The Author

Julia Browning

Julia Browning is a senior studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s lived in Florida her entire life and plans to expand her geographical horizons after graduation, writing about her experiences along the way. Aside from writing articles for entertainment and lifestyle, she also enjoys writing creatively and is always in the process of researching a story. If Julia’s not in the newsroom she’s probably buried in a book, in a Netlfix binge that’s gone a little too far, or cheers-ing with her friends at happy hour.

Related Posts

Lush Cosmetics launches LGBT-inclusive Valentine’s Day campaign

Lush Cosmetics launches LGBT-inclusive Valentine’s Day campaign

February 1, 2017

Rap duo R. City to perform at Night Flight during FGCU’s Homecoming Week

Rap duo R. City to perform at Night Flight during FGCU’s Homecoming Week

January 31, 2017

New and noteworthy restaurants in SWFL

New and noteworthy restaurants in SWFL

January 28, 2017

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

January 27, 2017

‘Telemetry’ fuses art and engineering

‘Telemetry’ fuses art and engineering

January 26, 2017

Life In Color celebrates a decade of paint

Life In Color celebrates a decade of paint

January 26, 2017

Up-and-coming DJ Illenium to perform at LIC Miami

Up-and-coming DJ Illenium to perform at LIC Miami

January 25, 2017

FGCU’s 24-Hour Festival moves to downtown

FGCU’s 24-Hour Festival moves to downtown

January 25, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram