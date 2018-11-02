Miguel to perform at Eaglepalooza 2018

By Bruno Halpern

Grammy winning artist Miguel will bring his boundary-pushing R&B songs tonight to Eaglepalooza at Hertz Arena.

FGCU is hyped for this coming Eaglepalooza attraction, as Miguel is one of the top R&B singers nowadays.

Miguel’s Top 20 Billboard hits include “#Beautiful,” “Adorn” and hit song with rapper J. Cole “Power Trip.” “Adorn” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart.

Hertz Arena will open its gates at 6:30 p.m. Parking is $15 (cash only).