Future’s self-titled album may be the best yet

Feb 22, 2017

Future’s self-titled fifth album may very well serve as his magnum opus and cement his legacy as an artist.

Released on Feb. 17, this album’s greatest moments perfectly capture everything that fans have loved about Future since he entered the scene in 2010.

The album is exactly what one would expect based on the mixtapes Future has released so far.

Thematically, he has remained consistent throughout his discography and found no reason to shy away from familiar topics on this album.

Similarly, this project re-introduced the same sonic landscape that Future has previously explored to deliver his auto-tuned, crooned anthems.

Although Future has enjoyed massive success from his reliable signature sound, the album suffers when Future’s exciting consistency shifts into boring predictability.

Oftentimes, the production outshines the lyrical content, yet the result is still a catchy song. Other times, the production is lackluster and can’t make up for Future’s sub-par songwriting.

The beauty of this body of work is the way Future uses his voice as an instrument.

The pitch-bending modulation of his vocals on “Draco” are a key example of Future at his best. There is something that is simply captivating about the way he holds distorted notes then glides into grittier staccato flows.

Future has mastered the ability to get parties started and workouts motivated. What he lacks in emotional depth and vulnerability, he makes up tenfold with songs like “Rent Money,” where he slaps the listener in the face with bass and bravado.

Another interesting storyline of skits weaves in and out of the project, loosely tying concepts together.

One of the best skits comes at the end of “Zoom.” The skit is centered around the characters Lil Draco and Lil Extendo, who win a contest and are rewarded with a nine-year, 12-album contract with a record label.

These artists serve as quintessential trap artists that really live the life they rap about. Ironically, these artists make it a point to vocalize ad-libs that sound an automatic firearm, which is eerily like an ad-lib commonly used by Desiigner, who is considered by many to be a copycat of Future.

This album outclasses its predecessor EVOL by providing more replay value and less filler content. This project will satisfy old fans and bring in new fans looking for something to get hyped to.

It isn’t clear if Future will ever change his signature sound, but by the looks of this album, he may never have to.

