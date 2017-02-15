Lupe Fiasco shows inconsistency in new album ‘DROGAS Light’

Lupe Fiasco dropped his sixth studio album “DROGAS Light” on Friday, Feb. 10.

At 34 years old, Lupe has been in the rap game for well over a decade.

He is one of the best mainstream rappers and is not only talking about important topics, but also has a catchy sound that allows him to have a lot of radio play.

“DROGAS Light” is his first project since he’s dropped since “Tetsuo & Youth” in 2015. “Tetsuo & Youth” is possibly one of the best rap albums of the decade so far and one of Lupe’s best projects.

Unfortunately for Lupe, “DROGAS Light” is a poor, lazy follow up to the classic “Tetsuo & Youth.”

The album is filled with typical radio, unoriginal beats. Lupe’s rapping is meant to satirically mock the popular rap flows of today, but he overdoes it on the album with bad song after bad song.

Lupe fans come to his music for his smooth vocals and riveting content; neither of those were delivered on this album.

A lot of the tracks seemed forced with poor hooks that were drawn out and lacked creativity.

“Made in the U.S.A.,” for example has a repetitive hook, in which Lupe shouts the title of the track over and over again. The shouting transfers into the verses, which makes it difficult to hear what he’s saying.

This has to be Lupe’s worst album. Almost every track is weak, which means the album never has a chance of gaining any momentum. There isn’t a single song on this album worth adding into a musical rotation, and the replay value is low.

However, Lupe fans shouldn’t give up on him.

He has come back from bad albums before. The 2011 album “Lasers” was widely considered his worst album and shared problems that I still see in “DROGAS Light.”

Lupe bounced back from “Lasers,” so it isn’t likely that he will stay in the creative slump that “Drogas Light” has made apparent.

Once he brings back smoother production and flows, Lupe has the ability to continue what has already been an incredible career.