Mysterious trailer released for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

“Breathe. Just breathe.”

These are the first words spoken in the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” official teaser trailer released Friday, April 14.

The trailer shows all the actors from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” reprising their original roles.

Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn and Poe all appear in the teaser.

Only shadows of Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) are shown. His face is never revealed.

The film seems to be keeping the most anticipated character return a surprise.

In the trailer, Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) talks about the light and dark side of “the force,” potentially telling viewers that Rey is the true chosen one to the Jedi prophecy that Darth Vader was mistakenly thought to be.

The chosen one is said to bring balance to the force.

From the trailer, the film looks like it will be visually stunning.

The cinematography should be a definite strong point to the upcoming film.

The location where Rey and Luke Skywalker train offers an island and open ocean setting, not usually seen in the Star Wars franchise.

The trailer shows plenty of space action, including intense, humongous dog fights in open space.

The trailer also gives a big hint into the film’s title.

Luke Skywalker can be heard saying, “I only know one truth: it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

This, along with many other lines said by Skywalker, induce a huge amount of mystery into this trailer, only making fans of the franchise want to see it even more.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to release Dec. 15, 2017.