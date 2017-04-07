Naples restaurant provides a unique experience with organic food and clothes

Folk music plays in a courtyard where families have gathered to enjoy a meal in a hidden community of like-minded people.

These people are the patrons of Food & Thought, a combination cafe, juice bar, grocery and clothing store in Naples.

Each of Food & Thought’s components incorporates the ideas of simplicity, sustainability and self reliance while providing an inviting environment with live music.

Food & Thought strives to provide organic services with a plethora of vegan options.

The cafe’s order system is similar to Panera’s in which customers order up front and are given a number to sit wherever they want.

The handwritten menu that hangs above the cafe registers, ranges from breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The cafe incorporates many raw ingredients in their dishes.

Everyday there is raw meal special, which can range from a raw vegan lasagna or raw taco salad.

It’s hard to decide on what to eat with choices like the Holy Yamoli, Bunny Wrappit or the Caprese sandwich.

However, the employees are very helpful in suggesting what items to try.

“One of the employees decided I should try the Holy Yamoli, and it was amazing,” FGCU student Hannah Kenzie said. “A wrap with yams, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and vegan mayo.”

After ordering, you can grab yourself a seat outside or the few tables inside, and somehow the waiters manage to find you wherever you are, placing your food on the table within 10 minutes.

After you’re done eating, you can head back inside to check out the organic coffee and juice bar where they whip up any drink in minutes.

It seems efficiency is keen at Food & Thought when hiring skilled employees.

Past the juice bar is the marketplace with lots of takeaway foods like overnight oats, chocolate chia seed pudding and prepared salads.

The grocery sells fresh produce picked locally from their farm.

Through the aisles are common groceries like cereal, rice and soup. Food & Thought carries brands that common markets don’t supply.

Not to mention, their household products section carries natural remedies and essential oils.

Their philosophy, “Militantly organic, so you can shop in peace,” resonates throughout their clothing store, Thoughtful Threads.

The clothes represent what they stand for in support of organic fabric, fair-trade and locally-made items.

If you decide to check out this hidden gem, don’t be turned away when you can’t see it. The courtyard remains tucked behind their garden away from the parking lot, 2132 Tamiami Trail North, Naples.

It’s open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You’ll be impressed with the community feel and the philosophy Food & Thought has instilled throughout their products.