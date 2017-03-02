Advertisement

Select Page

Nashville style comes to Downtown Fort Myers

By | Mar 2, 2017 | , | 0 |

Nashville style comes to Downtown Fort Myers
(Photo courtesy of Brandan James)

Nashville style, local music and a fun and rambunctious atmosphere will collide this upcoming Saturday, March 4 with The Hideaway, hosting its “Songwriter Music Jam.”

Brandan James, who recently released his debut single, “Four Wheel Drive,” will be joined on stage Saturday by the two friends who have helped him through out his music career.

Jordan Miller and Keefe Klugg helped James by co-writing his music.

“Jordan Miller is a great songwriter that will be coming down from Tallahassee, Florida. He just released his single, ‘Whiskey,’” James said. “Keefe Klugg is a local Fort Myers favorite and will be joining us as well.”

The first hour will be a Nashville-style writers round where each artist takes turns singing original music they have written.

Afterward, the group will switch over to play some familiar hits and fan favorites, closing  the show.

“We have been known to get a little rowdy when we get together, so it’s definitely going to be something you don’t want to miss,” James said.

According to James’ website, his past ventures into music have included jamming amongst some of  Nashville’s best songwriters at festivals such as “The Island Hopper Songwriters Festival.”

The FGCU student has also opened up for popular country artist Colt Ford at the Flogrown Music Festival in Orlando.

Rate:

About The Author

Julia Browning

Julia Browning is a senior studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s lived in Florida her entire life and plans to expand her geographical horizons after graduation, writing about her experiences along the way. Aside from writing articles for entertainment and lifestyle, she also enjoys writing creatively and is always in the process of researching a story. If Julia’s not in the newsroom she’s probably buried in a book, in a Netlfix binge that’s gone a little too far, or cheers-ing with her friends at happy hour.

Related Posts

NBC’s ‘This is Us’ will make you wish you were a part of the family

NBC’s ‘This is Us’ will make you wish you were a part of the family

March 1, 2017

‘Typography’ highlights a misunderstood art form

‘Typography’ highlights a misunderstood art form

March 1, 2017

FGCU alumni become their own bosses with Elements Real Food cafe

FGCU alumni become their own bosses with Elements Real Food cafe

February 25, 2017

The Helmsmen wins ‘Weekly Fan Favorite’ in NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ contest

The Helmsmen wins ‘Weekly Fan Favorite’ in NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ contest

February 24, 2017

‘Foreigner’ perfectly blends drama and comedy

‘Foreigner’ perfectly blends drama and comedy

February 23, 2017

Future’s self-titled album may be the best yet

Future’s self-titled album may be the best yet

February 22, 2017

‘David Brent’ character revival boils down to ‘offensive and cringeworthy’

‘David Brent’ character revival boils down to ‘offensive and cringeworthy’

February 19, 2017

Netflix’s ‘Abstract’ shows unique perspective on creativity

Netflix’s ‘Abstract’ shows unique perspective on creativity

February 18, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews