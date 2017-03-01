NBC’s ‘This is Us’ will make you wish you were a part of the family

Chances are, if you have had any form of social interaction within the last three or four months, you’ve heard of NBC’s new hit show “This Is Us.”

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock and have missed out on this, let me fill you in. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

The first episode left some people confused as it followed what seemed to be two separate story lines — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia of “Gilmore Girls”) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore of “A Walk to Remember”) during the delivery of their triplets, and that of three random 30-somethings, Kate, Kevin and Randall.

How are all these people connected? At first, it would seem only by the fact that they all share a birthday.

However, by the end of the first episode, it is clear that Jack and Rebecca’s triplets are, in fact, Kate, Kevin, and Randall, and the two story lines are the past and the present of the Pearson family.

It’s nearly impossible not to become attached to Jack and Rebecca as they lose one of their triplets during delivery and, on the same day, adopt Randall, who was left, abandoned, on the front steps of the local fire station.

However, in an emotional roller coaster not unlike that of NBC’s previous, family-based, hit show “Parenthood,” “This Is Us” includes surprises in every episode that will leave you laughing, crying and wishing that your family was a little more like the Pearson’s.

“This Is Us” pulls you in and makes you feel like you are a part of the journey, as it follows the Pearson family through their present-day lives while it simultaneously gives glimpses into their past.

You’ll swoon at the love shared between Rebecca and Jack and then wonder, just five minutes later, what happened to cause his death when it is revealed that he has passed away and Rebecca has married his best friend.

You’ll cry every week as Randall continues to develop a relationship with his dying birth father, who he has tracked down with the help of a private investigator.

Your heart will break each time Kevin realizes how similar to his father he really is.

You’ll cheer as Kate’s love interest reminds her that he wants to be with her, regardless of her size.

“This Is Us” works so well because there is a piece in every episode that we can all relate to.

As it addresses so many issues that are relevant to today in a graceful, good-humored and emotional manner, it is sure to reel you in and keep you hooked.

The show is also critically acclaimed as it has earned two Golden Globe nominations.

One is for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries and Television Movie for Mandy Moore and Best Television Series.

The show also earned one Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown.

If you’ve missed out on it so far, there’s still hope for you. All 17 episodes are available on nbc.com.

Then, once you’re caught up, you can continue tuning in every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.