New and noteworthy restaurants in SWFL

Just in time for Southwest Florida’s tourist season, numerous restaurants are coming to local market. Pleasing taco aficionados and hot dog junkies alike, the areas spanning from Fort Myers to North Naples are beginning to feature a refreshing twist on inexpensive spots to fill your stomachs.

Fine Folk Pizza

Address: 11300 Lindbergh Boulevard #114 | Fort Myers, Florida 33913

New Jersey transplants serving up some seriously phenomenal pizza even the most critical pizza advocates can appreciate. From a bruschetta style pizza to a more daring

buffalo style sauced pizza, Fine Folk Pizza has something for everyone. If the restaurant’s crafted specialty pizzas don’t suite your taste pallet, feel free to create your own

topped with a selection of locally grown and purchased toppings.

Blackjack Pizza & Salads

Address: 28245 S. Tamiami Trail| Bonita Springs, Florida 34134

Blackjack Pizza has been in business for almost 25 years and originating in the Rocky Mountain area. The restaurant offers patrons dine in, as well as delivery, handcrafted pizzas and salads.

Bonita Brunch

Address: 26381 S Tamiami Trail #140 | Bonita Springs, Florida 34134

Taking home of the previously located First Watch, Bonita Brunch delivers similar breakfast style selections with a little extra punch. Brunching options range from the beloved classic eggs and bacon, to a whopping burger topped with a fried egg.

Tipsy Cow

Address: 25261 Chamber of Commerce Drive | Bonita Springs, Florida 34135

Ice cream isn’t only for children, and this local shop knows it. Offering all of the typical favorite flavors, ranging from pistachio to honey vanilla, The Tipsy Cow also has something up its sleeves for the adventurous: one of a kind “All Grown Up” ice creams. You’ve got that right; all of the ice creams on this adult only menu are infused with a variety of liquors and wines. Flavors include pecan butter shot, dirty banana and a chocolate blackberry cabernet to name a few.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Address: 2405 Tarpon Bay Boulevard | Naples, Florida 34119

Fort Myers franchisee is deciding to open its third location, placed on the south side of Immokalee Road. Unlike numerous other inexpensive Tex-Mex options in the area, Fuzzy’s presents to patrons two different styled soups, shrimp filled entrees and an array of breakfast options for early risers. Fuzzy’s doors should be open by late January.