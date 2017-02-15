Advertisement

‘Pelo Malo’ screening explores worldwide homophobic taboos

By | Feb 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

(Photo courtesy of Pelo Malo Films)

FGCU’s Seidler International Film Festival had an impressive turnout on Tuesday’s showing of “Pelo Malo,” the first Spanish movie to be featured in this month’s event.

Students of varying majors and professors of diverse subjects gathered to view this cinematic display.

Pelo Malo, which directly translates to “Bad Hair,” tells the story of Junior, a young boy in Caracas, Venezuela.

Junior, who has only known the poverty-stricken area of Caracas, has a keen obsession with two things: singing and trying to straighten his overly coiled hair.

His single mother attempts to cure him of his obsessions through doctor’s visits, trips to his grandmother’s home and inappropriate sexual displays. After numerous attempts, she finally presents him with an ultimatum he can not refuse, leaving him seemingly lifeless at the movie’s end.

While the film takes us on a journey of Junior’s humorous attempts to pursue his hopes and dreams – whether that be dancing down a hallway or dousing his hair with mayonnaise – a clear and concise message becomes clear only moments in:  homophobia and racism strikes more than just the American population, and is very much alive in Central and South America.

“Pelo Malo,” has won over 43 awards since its debut in 2013.

Today, it continues to win hearts, as it did on Tuesday evening’s showing in FGCU’s Sugden Welcoming Center.

