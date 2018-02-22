Advertisement

Praise for “Black Panther: The Album” & Kendrick Lamar Grade: A-

By | Feb 22, 2018 | , | 0 |

With great anticipation for Marvel’s Black Panther, there is even more of a craze for the long-awaited project carried out with rap muse Kendrick Lamar and widely known label Top Dog Entertainment.

Released just a week before the movie, fans get a glimpse of the story through the music. Upon its first week of release it’s predicted to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. This isn’t a surprise considering the diverse yet intertwining genres of acts like SZA, Travis Scott and The Weeknd among various other top of the chart artists and infusions of instruments from African culture.

Lamar has the talent of using his own personal experiences with fame, loyalty, and confidence and relates his lyrics in a way they can pertain to Black Panther’s main character T’Challa who must stop Wakanda from being conquered. A soundtrack anthem for standing your ground and defending your way of life, many people can be proud to rep this soundtrack.

Hopefully, the movie can meet the same expectations the soundtrack did.

Veronica Breitfeller

