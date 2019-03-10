Programming Board announces Nest Fest lineup

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

FGCU’s Programming Board announced the main attractions for the Nest Fest 2019.

Kyle will headline the event that will happen Thursday, April 4. He is best known for his breakout single “iSpy.” In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine named him as “one of the ten artists you need to know”. He even starred in a Netflix movie called “After Party.”

Wale will co-headline it. In 2010, Soul Train Awards and BET Awards nominated Wale for Best New Artist, but he did not win.

Tickets go on sale in the FGCU Bookstore on Monday, March 11. The general public can purchase tickets on March 18 on Ticketmaster and the Hertz Arena box office.

Students must present an FGCU Student ID to get the student discount. There’s a limit of two tickets per FGCU Student ID.

Students pay $25 and the regular ticket price is $35. On the day of the show, tickets are $45.