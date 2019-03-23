Advertisement

Programming Board Hosts “Mardi Gras Madness”

Mar 22, 2019

By Nina Mendes

Assistant Entertainment Editor

In honor of the Mardi Gras celebrations held in various countries across the globe, FGCU’s Programming Board decided to host its own ‘Fat Tuesday’ festivities on Friday in the Cohen Center Ballroom.

The event was billed “Mardi Gras Madness” and took two months of planning to organize the traditional, holiday catering and the different activities that were offered. Around 200 people attended the event that evening, showcasing their flashy beaded necklaces and Mardi Gras spirit.

Purple, yellow and green decor lined the walls and was incorporated into centerpieces which livened up the scene. Goodie bags were awarded to participants, some of which contained free tickets to NestFest, which is coming up in early April.

“PB chose this event because it was one that we have never done before, and my committee members were really excited to plan a Mardi Gras themed event,” said Director of Late-Night events Vanessa Kraft. “I think the food and the fact that everyone got a prize when they left is what drew people to the event.”

Gumbo from Pinchers with fried chicken and cupcakes from Publix served as catering for the celebration.

The stations at Mardi Gras Madness included a psychic tarot card reader, body painting, balloon art and a photo booth.

Prevention and Wellness partnered with Programming Board to serve mocktails to students throughout the night.

Attendees were also able to create bath bombs and design custom laptop stickers to take home as souvenirs from the event.

“I attended the event because [my] friend is on PB and it sounded like a lot of fun. My favorite [parts] were the balloons, body art station and tarot card reading,” said sophomore Aidan Fiala. “I thought it was a very well put-together event that everyone could enjoy, not just college students.”

