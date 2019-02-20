Programming Board hosts ‘Will You PB(e) My Valentine’ Celebration

By Nina Mendes

Assistant E&L Editor

FGCU’s Programming Board celebrated Valentine’s Day early this year with their ‘Will You PB(e) My Valentine’ event held on Thursday, Feb. 7, on the Library Lawn.

The program ran from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. with around 250 students who participating in the various activities set up across the lawn.

Sweets like chocolate covered strawberries and Frost Pan’s rolled ice cream, were free for students to enjoy. Taco Tummy Mexican Food truck also made an appearance at the scene and was a big hit among participants.

“PB tries to incorporate food into almost every event because it definitely increases student attendance,” former director of special events Jordan Carlson said. “When planning, it was hard for me to think of Valentine’s Day related food that wasn’t all sweets, but I eventually just decided to get Taco Tummy again. It’s always a hit on campus.”

The main attraction was Doug’s Wire Writing, where students could request a single word and have it written in a freestanding wire which also doubled as a photo stand. Several students took advantage of the opportunity to get this handmade gift just in time for next week.

“The wire writing was a unique souvenir, and the personalization of it made it a great take-home item or even a gift for someone for Valentine’s Day,” member of the promotions committee Kylie Ready said. “Working with the vendors was a smooth process because our executive board team and committee members join together, making it much easier to handle.”

With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, this event successfully set the tone and managed to excite students about the lighthearted holiday.