Revamp your old school supplies

Sometimes, trying to find something that really fits your style can be tough.

This is especially true when it comes to school supplies.

The generic primary colors sometimes don’t match a theme you’re going for, and most designed products are made for children.

If you’ve wanted to come up with something that fits your style to make your studying a little more fun, here are some tips and tricks to make things brighter.

For this first one, you’ll need a binder and a printer.

Minimalist designs work best for this, but you can pick whatever you’d like.

Type out your name on another piece of paper and cut out the design of your choosing. Attach the papers together, and then slip the paper into your binder.

It’s such a cute and easy D.I.Y. to do, and just adds a little more to your binder.

It also makes sure that your binder doesn’t get lost and people don’t have to go searching through your papers inside.

The same kind of idea goes for notebooks. All you need is a printer, a notebook and some glue.

You can glue the design to the notebook front and personalize it to your liking.

You can also print off the subjects you’d like and attach those to the notebook along with something like a black and white skyline, depending on the color of your notebook.

White is usually the easiest to work with when it comes to minimalistic designs.

Another really cool design idea is to do a to-do board.

You can put this on your desk or out on the counter in your dorm.

All you need is a two-sided photo frame, which you can find at Target, some pictures and a whiteboard marker.

Cut out the pictures to fit the inside of the frame and close the pictures inside with the frame backs.

Once that’s done, all you have to do is write what you need to do on the glass portion.

It’s a cute and easy way to keep up with everything that you need to do that day or even that week.

When it comes to studying, sometimes you need something comfortable to wear. After a long day, it’s nice to be able to relax.

To make a D.I.Y. comfortable shirt, you need a crewneck sweatshirt and iron-on applications.

You can usually find the applications at Target or Walmart in the craft section.

Place the applications on, using the iron to make sure they stick (follow the directions on the packaging), and then you’ll have a comfortable shirt to wear around while you study or even on campus on a day you feel like being comfortable.

With minimal supplies and little effort, you can revamp your supplies into something cute and fun.