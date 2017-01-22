Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center events to watch for in March

March is a big month for the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, with events to look for such as Fort Myers Film Festival, Mano Mudd’s “Down and Dirty” exhibit and “Luau of Life.”

Below is a list of must-attend events coming to the Southwest Florida area.

Mano Mudd – “Down and Dirty”

Mano Mudd brings his nationally acclaimed work to Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center March 3, 2017. Mudd’s exhibit “Down and Dirty” will feature 2D and 3D contemporary works, as well as visual art projections, during Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

His work has been frequently projected in Downtown Fort Myers over that past two years.

Mudd has also won many awards, fellowships and grants, including Arts and Culture grants from the City of Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Film Festival

The local, five-day Fort Myers Film Festival will host its seventh annual screening event, showcasing worldwide cinematic works for movie lovers of all genres.

From March 8 to March 12, the Fort Myers Film Festival will offer “the most vibrant, intellectual and edgy crowd to grace Lee Country in decades,” according to a press release from Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center.

The event will feature hundreds of international and local filmmakers, with hosts and Fort Myers Film Festival producers Melissa DeHaven and Eric Raddatz.

The Fort Myers Film Festival will kick off with a Black Tie Red Carpet Gala at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, following with regular programming March 9, and a party and gala at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center March 10.

March 11 will begin with local programming and the event will conclude March 12 with a champagne and dessert awards dinner gala at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

Art and Poetry Networking Event

March 17 will feature Gulf Coast Leisure’s Art and Poetry Networking Event to showcase the best art, music and poetry of Southwest Florida. Media such as music, spoken word, poetry and crafts will suit audiences of all kinds.

Networking opportunities will be available to expand the SWFL art community.

General admission is $10 and the event begins at 8 p.m.

“Luau of Life” to benefit Pediatric Oncology Research

“Luau of Life” will be hosted at the Sidney and Berne Davis Arts Center March 18, benefitting Pediatric Oncology Research to help find cures for children affected by cancer and other terminal illnesses.

Attendees can expect an evening of Polynesian and tropical themes, including traditional hula and fire dancing, while offering a casual yet upscale event.

Tickets are $150 per individual, $250 per couple or $1,200 for a VIP table of eight. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m.

Art Walks the Runway

The sixth annual Art Walks the Runway fashion show will return March 30 through April 1 at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center.

The opening night celebration will take place March 30, followed by an immersive experience of local fashion from SWFL’s local and regional boutiques.

On April 1, Haute Couture will showcase their creations by Couture designers. Proceeds will benefit the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center. Cocktails will start all nights at 7 p.m.

The Celebrate Fashion Opening VIP Party featuring hors d’oeuvres by G3 Catering costs $40 advance and $50 at the door.

The local fashion event March 31 costs $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

The Couture Fashion event costs $35 in advance and $45 at the door.

VIP tickets for all three nights are $125 or general admission is $90.