Six last-minute subscription services that would make a perfect gift

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s go time on finding the perfect gift for your loved ones.

This year, think of giving the gift of a good mail day by purchasing a subscription for that special someone. Whether it is to Amazon Prime or Netflix, there are a bunch of different subscription services that can please everyone on your list.

For the makeup addict:

Ipsy is a great subscription service to get for the person who is obsessed with makeup. For $10 a month, they will receive a unique glam bag with deluxe samples and full-sized beauty products. For more information, visit ipsy.com

For the Harry Potter fan:

Give the gift of magic with a monthly box filled with items inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter. For $20 per month, the receiver will get house-specific items and unique pieces that were curated by fans for the fans. For more information, visit cratejoy.com 

For the Disney fanatic:

Get that special someone a monthly delivery of Disney magic from Walt Life Addiction Subscription for $8 per month. The subscription includes everything from toys to home décor all delivered to their doorstep. For more information, visit cratejoy.com

For the person who always smells good:

Give the gift of high-quality bath and body products with amazing scents. A subscription to The Butter Box is $20 per month, and with every purchase, a donation is made to Water 4 Youth, an organization that helps bring water to children in Ghana. For more information, visit cratejoy.com

For the music lover in your life:

Send a monthly delivery of CDs, artist stickers and other goodies to that special someone. They will get exposure to new artists and bands. The Music Box subscription is $3 per month. For more information, visit cratejoy.com

For the person who likes to tell, “When I was your age…” stories:

Send a monthly time capsule with Retro Pop Box. This subscription service is guaranteed to make them take a trip back to their favorite times. The box comes with an exclusively designed T-shirt and four to six items from their favorite movies, shows, bands and trends from that decade. Subscription boxes are $20 per month. For more information, visit cratejoy.com

