Spooky decor for your dorm

Terrifying spooks, scary skeletons, and gigantic pumpkins, oh my! It’s the season where everything at Walmart is spooky themed, and costumes are starting to run out.

If you’re like me, you try to decorate when Halloween comes around every year.

One year, I remember putting caution tape and spider webs all over my dorm room door. It was definitely a fun experience.

However, maybe you don’t have an available door to decorate, or you live in an apartment like I do. If so, I not only have the perfect solutions for Halloween dorm decor, but also have decoration options for everyone who lives off campus. Whether you’re in a dorm room, apartment, or your house, these spooky decorations are easy to make and not too much when it comes to buying out of pocket.

You probably still have some water jugs hanging around that haven’t been recycled yet. If not, go buy yourself some water jugs, and after drinking the contents or freezing them, you’ll have just what you need. For this decoration, all you need are a few of those water jugs, a sharpie, and some LED lights. Use scissors put a hole in the side of each of the jugs and draw some creepy or silly faces on the front of them. Insert the LED lights through the holes and connect the jugs, lighting them up inside. You’ve got your own jack-o-lanterns made from jugs, without the pumpkin mess.

With the extra water that you have from those jugs, I have a good way to make use of what’s left. All you need is a ice cube tray and some plastic spiders. I know, it’s kind of gross, but it’s going to make for a fun little drink decoration on Halloween. Fill the ice cube tray with water and put a spider in each. Freeze the spiders in the ice cube tray, and you’ll have ice cube spider for your drinks.

If you do go with a pumpkin this year, I have a suggestion for you. If you have cookie cutters for Christmas, you can use those to hollow out your pumpkin. Just use something kind of heavy, and be careful when pressing the cutter into the pumpkin. Make sure to have a friend there to help you hold the pumpkin in place.

For your dorm door, if you want to go with something spooky and fun, I have the best solution for you. All you need are white streamers and large googly eyes. I’m talking the largest you can find, maybe the size of your hand. You can wrap your door in white streamers, then put the googly eyes on top. There you have it, you made your door a mummy.

Or maybe you want to keep that classic and creepy spider theme going. All you need are white stockings, plastic spiders and stuffing. Stuff the stockings with the stuffing, attach the plastic spiders to them, then hang them up anywhere you want. Now you have a spider egg sacks.

I hope that these tips give you some fun ideas for this year’s Halloween. As always, stay safe and have a spooky time.