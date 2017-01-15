Spring into a cleaner new year

Spring is here, and with the new season comes the phrase you’ve probably heard a parent or relative say, “spring cleaning.”

Christmas passes, and as the new year approaches, junk seems to pop up as it is accumulated over the months. Extra wrapping paper, decorations and that box that still hasn’t been unpacked since you moved into your dorm this semester pile up until there is no other option but to get cleaning.

While spring semester does bring a lot of work and worry, consider the idea that spring cleaning may help relieve stress.

According to Shape Magazine, cleaning up your space can help you destress from the work day, and it also leaves your space feeling neat and clean.

Spring cleaning can also help you save money. Most of the time when you lose something, you’ll often go and pick up the same item at the store rather than looking for it.

On a college budget, spring cleaning may help with keeping your money in the right place instead of in a cash register at Target.

Of course, nothing says spring like a little décor. For easy options, you can make your own DIY decorations with items from the dollar store. YouTuber Nastazsa created a bunch of decorations that are simple and easy to make.

To make little visual vases, all you need is a vase and air freshener beads. Place the beads in the vases to create a room atmosphere that smells nice and adds a touch of color.

You can also create cute pinwheel flowers. All you need are some garden pinwheel flowers for your garden, decorative rocks and vases. You place the pinwheels in the vases and hold them in the middle so they stay straight, then add the decorative rocks. These create a fun little piece that can spin and bring the joy of spring to your room.

If you want something floral, there’s also an easy DIY flower arrangement. All you need are fake flowers, hot glue, ribbon and a Styrofoam disk.

Hot glue the ribbon onto the disk, take the flowers off the stems and then press them into the foam. This makes an easy and fun little piece that can easily stay for not only the season but can also be used for other arrangements throughout the year.