Spring into good food and decorations

Spring is upon us and as the cold finally comes to a close, it’s time to bring out the spring decorations. Goodbye weeks of chilly weather and hello sunshine! With the season of spring, there’s a few wonderful things you can do and make.

The first thing that you can make is a flower basket. It can hang on the wall, sit on your table, or be a gift to a family member or significant other. What you’ll need is a basket, fresh cut flowers, and twine. The best to get are daisies and light-colored roses, especially for the season. If possible, you can get a bunch of store-bought flowers that look more like wildflowers. Cut the stems to fit the basket and then put them in using twine to hang the basket or make a bow on the basket that you already have.

The second thing you can make is a batch of “white velvet cookies”, which you can frost and cut into flowers along with any other spring shape that you’d like. For this recipe, you’ll need two cups of softened butter, an eight-ounce package of softened cream cheese, two cups of granulated sugar, two large egg yolks, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, four and three-fourths cups of all-purpose flour, one-fourth teaspoon of salt, and whatever frosting you might want on your cookies.

First, combine the butter and cream cheese in a mixing bowl, blending for two to three minutes until the mixture is fluffy. Once done, add the sugar, egg yolks and vanilla and mix for two minutes. After, add the flour and salt and mix until it’s combined. Your next step will be to spread the dough into a rectangle on a sheet of plastic wrap and cover, refrigerating for at least two hours. Once that’s done, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You then line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll the dough out and use cookie cutters or a butter knife to shape the dough the way that you want. Bake for ten to twelve minutes and allow to cool completely after. Once cool, frost.

The last recipe is a strawberry icebox cake. For this, you’ll need a nineteen ounce box of graham crackers, two pounds of fresh strawberries, three and one-half cups of heavy cream, a sliced banana, one-half cup of powdered sugar, two teaspoons of vanilla, and one-fourth teaspoon of salt.

To start, cream the powdered sugar, vanilla and salt together along with the heavy cream in a bowl. Beat the mixture until peaks start to form. Once done, spread a layer of the heavy cream mix into a pan to coat the bottom. Next, layer the graham crackers across the pan’s center and make sure to have them fit around the top and bottom edges. Then, spread a layer of heavy cream over the crackers and top it off with sliced strawberries. Layer accordingly and repeat with bananas, repeating until you reach the top of the pan. Refrigerate for four hours or until the crackers have softened completely, and serve chilled.