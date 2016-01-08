‘Star Wars’ is the highest grossing film in U.S. history

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” soared past “Avatar” to become the highest grossing film in North America. Not only did the space saga surpass the $760.5 million lifetime gross of “Avatar,” but the movie did it in 20 days.

“We are proud of these records but know that they would not be possible without fans’ enthusiasm and continued support,” Disney said in a statement. “We feel it here, and it drives us every day. And, it will continue to in the bright future of ‘Star Wars.’ There has indeed been an awakening, and it’s all thanks to you.”

Something that is important to mention is that this massive haul does not account for the rises in ticket prices throughout the years. When the pricing increases are factored in, “Gone With the Wind” still remains as the highest grossing film of all time with $1.7 billion and the first “Star Wars” is in second place with $1.5 billion. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in 21st place behind some all time classics like “The Sound of Music,” “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” and “Titanic.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film in history, globally. The movie has earned $1.5 billion worldwide and there is no doubt that it will be climbing the charts because it is opening this week in China, which is the world’s second-biggest market for film. I predict that the film might even pass “Avatar’s” global record of $2.8 billion.

Back in 2012, it was released that there was going to be a trilogy of films, as well as spinoffs and prequels. It seems that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has got the franchise off on the right foot. The movie and director, J.J. Abrams, have received numerous accolades for the film and for recapturing the spirit of adventure that helped “Star Wars” creator George Lucas’ initial three films become cultural benchmarks for a generation of moviegoers.