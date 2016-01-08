Advertisement

Select Page

‘Star Wars’ is the highest grossing film in U.S. history

By | Jan 8, 2016 | , | 0 |

‘Star Wars’ is the highest grossing film in U.S. history
Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the highest grossing film in North America. (Special to Eagle News)

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” soared past “Avatar” to become the highest grossing film in North America. Not only did the space saga surpass the $760.5 million lifetime gross of “Avatar,” but the movie did it in 20 days.

“We are proud of these records but know that they would not be possible without fans’ enthusiasm and continued support,” Disney said in a statement. “We feel it here, and it drives us every day. And, it will continue to in the bright future of ‘Star Wars.’ There has indeed been an awakening, and it’s all thanks to you.”

Something that is important to mention is that this massive haul does not account for the rises in ticket prices throughout the years. When the pricing increases are factored in, “Gone With the Wind” still remains as the highest grossing film of all time with $1.7 billion and the first “Star Wars” is in second place with $1.5 billion. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in 21st place behind some all time classics like “The Sound of Music,” “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” and “Titanic.”

Scene from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film in history, globally. The movie has earned $1.5 billion worldwide and there is no doubt that it will be climbing the charts because it is opening this week in China, which is the world’s second-biggest market for film. I predict that the film might even pass “Avatar’s” global record of $2.8 billion.

Back in 2012, it was released that there was going to be a trilogy of films, as well as spinoffs and prequels. It seems that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has got the franchise off on the right foot. The movie and director, J.J. Abrams, have received numerous accolades for the film and for recapturing the spirit of adventure that helped “Star Wars” creator George Lucas’ initial three films become cultural benchmarks for a generation of moviegoers.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

Related Posts

The new semester groove: a guide to getting back into the swing of things after break

The new semester groove: a guide to getting back into the swing of things after break

January 13, 2017

‘La La Land’ resurrects the Hollywood musical

‘La La Land’ resurrects the Hollywood musical

January 12, 2017

Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’

Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’

January 12, 2017

Post Malone’s ‘Stoney’ shows wide variety of genre ingenuity

Post Malone’s ‘Stoney’ shows wide variety of genre ingenuity

January 11, 2017

Drake dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Drake dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

January 9, 2017

‘La La Land’ breaks record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

‘La La Land’ breaks record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

January 9, 2017

Balanced Body, Happy Life – Key nutrients your body could be missing out on

Balanced Body, Happy Life – Key nutrients your body could be missing out on

January 8, 2017

Most anticipated albums of 2017

Most anticipated albums of 2017

January 2, 2017

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle’s ‘Year in Review’ - […] of the first things to happen in the year was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” becoming the highest grossing…

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram