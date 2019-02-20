Students celebrate Valentines’ Swing Night

By Katie Loudermilk

Contributing Writer

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Red Cross club held a Swing Night for the Florida Gulf Coast University students. The dance took place on February 9th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cohen Building on the main campus of FGCU.

This was no ordinary dance. The students paired up with one another and were taught how to dance to the Jitterbug by an instructor.

The professional went step by step with the males and females and played music in between to allow the dancers to have some practice. It did not matter if one was a skilled dancer or was a beginner, it was an activity meant for anyone interested in learning classic dance moves.

“I heard about the dance from around campus and am really glad I got to participate in the event!” stated student, Michelle De Angeles.

The event was free admission but accepted donations for the club. Not only did they provide something new for students to partake in, but it brought more awareness to the club and what it stands for.