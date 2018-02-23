Taking care of yourself or a friend during stressful moments

School can be stressful and sometimes you need a moment to get away. For those days, I have some things that are useful to make your day a bit better. Self care is the most important thing when it comes to your health.

The first thing you can make is a self care kit. What you’ll need are wax melts, chocolate or candy, sweet smelling soap, coffee or tea, and anything you might find that’s really creative and easy to use to destress. Whether you’re making it for yourself or for a friend, you can wrap it up and make it pretty. Put it in a basket and wrap with a bow and you can use it whenever you’re feeling stressed.

Something else you can make is a heating pad, and it’s really easy to actually make one. All you need is a knee sock, essential oils and some rice. Fill the sock with some rice and put a few drops of the essential oil in. I suggest peppermint oil or eucalyptus oil, but make sure to only put one or two drops into the heating pad. Tie the sock and heat it in the microwave for a minute. The heating pad should hold up for a while, and you can put it on your aching muscles.

The third thing you can make is a orange blossom and vanilla bean milk bath mix. What you’ll need is two to four cups of powdered goat’s milk, buttermilk, or coconut milk. You’ll also need two cups of epsom salt, 48 drops of neroli essential oils, one vanilla bean and food dye if you’d like.

Firstly, slice the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the seeds out. Once you’ve done that, slice the bean into four pieces and then set the bean aside. Combine the seeds and milk powder into a food processor or a blender and pulse for 30-60 seconds. Once done, combine the epsom salt and oils in a mixing bowl and combine, stirring well. If you choose to use food dye, use the dye to color the salts. Once finished, fill a container with one-half cup of the milk powder and top with one-half cup of the salt. Place the vanilla bean on the top before you seal it. The mix will stay fresh for up to three months. To use, pour the contents into warm bath water and it will dissolve.

The final thing you can make is a sugar scrub. For this, you’ll need one cup of sugar, one half-cup of coconut oil, one-fourth cup of rose petals, one teaspoon of hibiscus flower powder, one-half teaspoon of vitamin E oil, 12 drops of frankincense essential oil, and 24 drops of lavender essential oil.

First, mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl. After that, add in the coconut oil and make sure to melt it for 30 seconds if it’s solid. Add this to the sugar mixture along with the oils and stir until combined and put into jars.