‘Taste of the Cape’  appetizes attendees

By | Mar 17, 2019 | | 0 |

By Katie Loudermilk

Staff Writer

On Sunday, the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce held the annual Taste of the Cape.

This event invited the community to try numerous dishes that can be found in the local town of Cape Coral. 

Booths were spread among Four Freedoms Park ready to serve. Admission was free, but in order to try dishes, tickets had to be purchased before entering the park.

All proceeds went towards the scholarship funds for the college students that reside in Lee County and to music outreach programs.  

Metro Diner, Perk and Brew, Applebee’s and many other restaurants participated. Small breweries also took part to show what their businesses have to offer with their unique dishes.  

“Have you tried the Mimosa Cupcake from Bread Company?” asked attendee Trevor Medenwaldt. “If not, you are doing yourself a favor.”

Vendors joined by showing off their homemade jewelry, clothes and unique signs that were available for purchase.  

To top off the evening, an orchestra performed at sunset. Classics from Star Wars, Harry Potter and other beloved songs were played.

To learn more about events held in Cape Coral, check out the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce website.  

