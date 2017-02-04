You donâ€™t have to be a sports fan to enjoy the Super Bowl. Whether youâ€™re a Patriots or Falcons fan there is one thing that unites us all together: food.

The Super Bowl parties that you always see on television arenâ€™t that far from the truth if you have the right food. So take a seat and chat with friends or watch the game over these fantastic and mouthwatering treats.

Spicy dijon french fries are a perfect start to the big game. This snack goes great with a side of ketchup. But if ketchup isn’t your thing, substitute it with a different condiment. These fries take 35 minutes to make but are guaranteed to make a statement at your party.

What youâ€™ll need is six potatoes sliced into thin strips, three tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of lime juice, two minced garlic cloves, a half a teaspoon of red pepper flakes, one teaspoon of chili powder, two tablespoons of dijon mustard and one teaspoon of salt.

First, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While the oven is heating up, go ahead and wash and dry your potatoes so you can cut them into thin strips. When done, place the potatoes into a large bowl. Over the potato strips, add the olive oil, lime juice, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, chili powder, dijon mustard and season salt.

You can use a spoon to mix it and make sure that all the potatoes are covered. Once youâ€™ve done with that, arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes and then turn the fries over and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure that you flip them to ensure they get fully cooked. Once the potato strips are crisp, take the baking sheet out of the oven and allow them to cool before serving.

Another really fun and delicious snack is the taco quesadilla pizza. This dish combines three college studentâ€™s staples, itâ€™s definitely going to keep everyone happy and full.

The pizza takes 30 minutes to cook and serves two, so make it last.

You will need a half pound of ground beef, one tablespoon of homemade taco seasoning or one half of a store-bought packet, one fourth a cup of water, four eight inch tortillas, two cups of cheese like cheddar or jack thatâ€™s shredded, one-half cup of refried beans, three-fourths cup of salsa, one tomato thatâ€™s been diced, two tablespoons of black olives that have been sliced and four sliced green options.

For a vegetarian option, substitute where necessary and for a larger portion, double the size.

The first step is to brown the meat in a pan over medium heat. Once thatâ€™s done, you make sure to drain the excess grease while simmering until there is no more liquid. Next, sprinkle one cup of cheese evenly over two of the tortillas and follow with meat and salsa.

Once thatâ€™s done, spread the refried beans over the remaining two tortillas and place them on top of the meat, beans side down. Afterward, place one of the taco quesadillas in a pan and grill it over a medium heat until you have lots of melted cheese and the tortillas are light and golden brown. Place that taco on a large baking sheet and repeat.

Once thatâ€™s finished, spread the remaining salsa over the quesadilla tops, sprinkling cheese, black olives and green onions. Lastly, broil the finished product in a preheated oven until the cheese has melted, which should take two minutes but keep an eye on it.

Now that you have a couple of options for the big game, there is no doubt that your crowd will be cheering for these tasty treats on Super Bowl Sunday.