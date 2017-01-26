‘Telemetry’ fuses art and engineering

Artist and paper engineer Matthew Shlian will present his installation, “Telemetry” Thursday, Jan. 26 – March 2 at the FGCU Arts Complex main gallery.

There will be an artist talk by Shlian Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in U. Tobe Hall located inside the music building, followed by a reception in the main gallery until 8 p.m.

As a paper engineer, Shlian says his work is rooted in print media, book arts and commercial design.

His artwork revolves around folded paper and complex geometric structures.

“Beginning with an initial fold, a single action causes a transfer of energy to subsequent folds, which ultimately manifests in drawings and three-dimensional forms,” Shlian says on his official website.

Shlian’s work is used by companies and organizations like Apple, Google and NASA among a slue of other names big and small.

He has also used his engineering skills to create kinetic sculptures, which have led to collaborations with scientists at the University of Michigan.

The exhibit includes new work and a collaborative project involving FGCU faculty member Andy Owen, and the students of Alternative Printmaking.

This free event is open to the public.

For more information on this and other events, visit artgallery.fgcu.edu or call 239-590-7199.